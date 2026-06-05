Govt MWCD Internship 2026 with Rs 20,000 opportunity; Check how to apply, eligibility, benefits, and key details here
The Ministry of Women and Child Development is offering a 2-month internship for women with a stipend of up to ₹20,000, providing exposure to policy and research work. Eligible candidates can apply online before the deadline and gain valuable experience in government functioning and social development.
- The MWCD Internship 2026 is a 2-month government program offering real policy and research experience.
- It is only for women from non-metro cities and rural areas.
- Eligible candidates include students, scholars, teachers, and social activists aged 21–40.
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If you're a woman who wants to understand how government actually works, not from a textbook, but from the inside, the MWCD Internship 2026 is worth your serious attention. This isn't a certificate programme dressed up as work experience. It's a placement with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, where you'd be working on real policy, real research, and real field assignments. And it's specifically designed for women from non-metro cities and rural areas who don't always get access to opportunities like this.
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What is the MWCD internship 2026?
The Ministry of Women and Child Development runs this internship four times a year, with each batch lasting two months. The August–September 2026 batch is the one coming up, and the last date to apply is June 10, 2026. Selected candidates get exposure to policy-making processes, research work, and field-based assignments, the kind of ground-level understanding of governance that's genuinely hard to get anywhere else.
Who can apply
This internship is open to women only. Beyond that, it's aimed at:
Students
Research scholars
Teachers
Social activists
You need to be connected to a university or institution, academic or non-academic, to be eligible.
Eligibility Criteria
Read these carefully before applying:
Only women candidates are eligible
Age: 21 to 40 years
Location: Must be from a non-tier-I city or rural area
Applicants from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Ahmedabad are not eligible
If you've been selected in a previous batch, you generally can't apply again
The location criterion is deliberate. This programme exists specifically to reach women who aren't already surrounded by networking opportunities and policy circles. If you're from a smaller city or town, that's not a disadvantage here; it's the point.
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How to apply for the MWCD Internship 2026
The process is entirely online:
Visit the official MWCD internship website
Register with your basic details
Log in to your account
Fill out the application form carefully
Select the August–September batch
Upload the required documents
Review everything and submit
Applications are accepted between the 1st and 10th of the application month. Don't leave it to the last day—these things have a way of getting complicated at the deadline.
What benefits will you get?
Selected candidates may receive:
A stipend
Hostel accommodation in Delhi
An internship certificate on completion
Beyond the practical benefits, this kind of experience carries real weight—particularly if you're heading toward a career in public policy, law, gender studies, or social work. It's the sort of thing that's difficult to replicate through coursework alone.
How Selection Works
A ministry-appointed committee handles the selection, and subject experts or faculty members may be part of the process. Your application will be evaluated on eligibility, genuine interest in policy and social development, and your potential to contribute meaningfully to research work.
Seats are limited. A complete, accurate, on-time application isn't optional; it's the baseline.
The June 10 deadline is approaching. If you meet the criteria and you've been looking for a way into the public sector—something with real substance, not just a line on a CV, this is a genuine opening. Check your eligibility, get your documents together, and apply before the window closes.
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