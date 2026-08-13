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  • /HPRCA JE answer key 2026 released online: Check response sheet, important dates, and objection process here

HPRCA JE answer key 2026 released online: Check response sheet, important dates, and objection process here

HPRCA has released the provisional answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil) Exam 2026 on its official website. Candidates can check their response sheet and raise objections online till August 19, 2026.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 03:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
HPRCA JE answer key 2026 released online: Check response sheet, important dates, and objection process here
Image Credit: HPRCA JE Answer Key 2026

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Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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HPRCA JE answer key 2026 released online: Check response sheet, important dates, and objection process here
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