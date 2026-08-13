/HPRCA JE answer key 2026 released online: Check response sheet, important dates, and objection process here

The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog has released the provisional answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil) exam 2026. If you appeared for this exam, you can now check your response sheet online. If you find any mistakes, you also have the option to raise objections within the given time.
HPRCA released it on August 13, 2026, on the official site. This covers candidates who took the Junior Engineer (Civil) Job Trainee exam. Both the answer key and your individual response sheet are downloadable online.
The answer key link is available on the official website. Candidates need to log in using their credentials to access and download their response sheet. They can also submit objections through the same portal.
Exam Date: August 9, 2026
Provisional Answer Key Release: August 13, 2026
Last Date to Raise Objections: August 19, 2026
Final Answer Key: To be announced
Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer in the provisional key can raise objections online.
The process is simple:
Visit the official website
Click on the objection link for the JE Civil exam
Log in using your details
Select the question you want to challenge
Submit your objection before August 19, 2026
One thing to keep in mind: each question you challenge costs ₹200, and that fee doesn't come back, win or lose.
Organisation: Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA)
Post: Junior Engineer (Civil)
Post Code: 26016
Total Vacancies: 149
Job Location: Himachal Pradesh
Answer key status: Released
Visit the official website
Click on the JE Civil answer key link
Log in using your credentials
View and download the answer key
Save it for future use
Once the objection window closes, an expert panel goes through every challenge that's been submitted. That review shapes the final answer key, and the result, when it comes, will be based on that revised, final version, not the provisional one.
Go through the answer key carefully, and if something's off, don't sit on it; raise your objection before the deadline hits. It's a small step, but it matters for keeping the evaluation fair. Beyond that, just keep an eye on the official website for updates on the final key and the result.
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