New Delhi: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will release the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card 2021 today (April 26). Candidates who will appear for the mains examination can download the admit card from the official HPSC site on hpsc.net.in.

HPSC said in a notification, “The Admit Cards for the Main Examination will be available on Commission’s website from 26.4.2022 and the candidates can download the same from the Commission’s website. No separate Admit Card will be sent to the candidates by the Commission through Post/ Courier.”

HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official HPSC site on hpsc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card 2021 link.

3. Login using credentials and submit.

4. HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card 2021 admit card will appear.

5. Download the admit card and take a printout for future need.

The HCS main examination will be conducted from May 6 to May 8, 2022 at Panchkula. It was earlier scheduled to be conducted from December 3 to December 5, 2021, however, it was postponed.