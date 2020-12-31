HSSC releases Gram Sachiv admit card 2020 at hssc.gov.in - Details here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released the HSSC Gram Sachiv admit card on Thursday (December 30). The admit card was released on the official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in. Candidates can visit hssc.gov.in to check and download the admit card.

According to reports, HSSC Gram Sachiv exam will be held between January 9-10, 2021.

The HSSC gram Sachiv 2020 exam will be held in the written mode in two sessions.

Here's how to download HSSC Gram Sachiv admit card 2020

Step 1: Candidates need to first visit the official website hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Once done, they need to click on the link that reads 'Gram Sachiv Admit Card'.

Step 3: Candidayes will be directed to a new page where they need to login with their HSSC registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: HSSC gram Sachiv admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates need to download and take a print out of the HSSC Gram Sachiv admit card 2020 for future reference.

According to Scroll, HSSC Gram Sachiv exam has already been postponed twice this year. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held from December 25-27 but was later changed to December 26-27. It is expected that the exam will now be held in January. The exam will be conducted in two shifts with the first shift from 10.30 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3pm to 4pm.

A total of 697 Gram Sachiv vacancies will be filled in the Development & Panchayat Department, Haryana, through this exam. It may be recalled that the notification was first released in February 2020.