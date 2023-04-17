IBPS LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2023 Released At licindia.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Life Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday released the admit card for the mains exam for LIC ADO. The exam will be conducted on April 23. Candidates can download the Apprentice Development Officer mains exam admit card at– licindia.in. The LIC ADO Mains exam will be conducted on April 23, 2023. Those candidates who cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the Mains exam. The exam is held in two phases including the Prelims and Mains exams. The ADO Prelims exam result was announced on April 10, 2023.

IBPS LIC ADO Mains 2023: Steps to download Admit Card

- Visit the official website licindia.in

- On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab

- Now click on the Mains admit card link under “Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officer 22-23”

- Key in your login details and submit

- Check and download the admit card

- Take a printout for future reference

IBPS LIC ADO Mains 2023: Selection Procedure

Selection will be made on the basis of on-line tests, followed by an interview of the candidates who qualify in the on-line test and subsequent pre-recruitment Medical examination.

IBPS LIC ADO Mains 2023: Exam Date

IBPS LIC ADO Mains 2023: Exam Pattern

The LIC ADO mains exam will have three sections including Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and English Language with Special Emphasis on Grammar and Vocabulary, and Insurance and Financial Marketing Awareness with special emphasis on knowledge of Life Insurance and Financial Sector. Candidates will have 120 minutes to complete the exam. There will be 160 total questions on the Mains exam, with a maximum mark of 160.