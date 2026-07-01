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  • /IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026 begins at ibps.in; Apply for 6,715 PO vacancies till July 21

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026 begins at ibps.in; Apply for 6,715 PO vacancies till July 21

IBPS notification 2026: According to the notification, 6,715 vacancies have been announced for the posts of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees across 11 participating public sector banks. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 04:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026 begins at ibps.in; Apply for 6,715 PO vacancies till July 21

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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