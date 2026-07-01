/IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026 begins at ibps.in; Apply for 6,715 PO vacancies till July 21

IBPS notification 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the online application process for the Probationary Officers (PO), Management Trainees (MT) and Specialist Officers (SO) in participating public sector banks.
Those candidates who are interested and eligible can submit their applications through the official website, ibps.in, from July 1 to July 21, 2026.
The recruitment is being conducted for vacancies in the 2027–28 recruitment cycle.
According to the notification, 6,715 vacancies have been announced for the posts of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees across 11 participating public sector banks.
The detailed notification containing vacancy distribution, eligibility criteria, reservation policy, examination pattern and syllabus has also been made available on the IBPS website.
For Probationary Officer (PO) posts:
For Specialist Officer (SO) posts:
The selection process differs slightly for PO/MT and SO posts.
For Probationary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee (MT):
For Specialist Officer (SO):
Candidates must possess a graduate degree from a recognised university and satisfy the age and other eligibility conditions specified in the detailed notification.
The detailed advertisement also includes category-wise age relaxation, educational qualifications for Specialist Officer posts and reservation guidelines.
Applicants are advised to carefully read the notification before submitting their applications.
The application fee can be paid online during the registration process.
IBPS has advised candidates to ensure that they meet all eligibility requirements before applying.
Aspirants should regularly visit the official website for updates regarding admit cards, examination schedules, results and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.