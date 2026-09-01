/IBPS RRB 2026 recruitment begins: Check 12000+ vacancies, dates, eligibility and how to apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026 notification. This recruitment is being conducted for posts like Office Assistant (Clerk), Officer Scale-I (PO), Officer Scale-II, and Officer Scale-III.
The online application process has started from September 1, 2026, and will continue till September 21, 2026. Candidates who are interested in banking jobs can apply during this period.
This recruitment will be conducted for more than 28 Regional Rural Banks across the country. Around 12000+ vacancies are expected to be filled through this drive. Detailed information about post-wise and category-wise vacancies will be available in the full notification.
The preliminary exam is expected to be held in November or December 2026, while the mains exam is likely to be conducted in January 2027.
Exam Name: IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026
Conducting Body: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection
Posts: Clerk, PO, Officer Scale I, II, III
Total Vacancies: 12000+
Participating Banks: 28
Application Start Date: September 1, 2026
Last Date to Apply: September 21, 2026
Prelims Exam: November/December 2026
Mains Exam: January 2027 (Expected)
Here's what you'll pay, depending on category and post:-
SC/ST/PwBD: Rs. 175
Others: Rs. 850
SC/ST/PwBD: Rs. 175
Others: Rs. 850
Eligibility: Age and qualification
Age limits shift depending on which post you're going for:
Office Assistant: 18 to 28 years
Officer Scale-I: 18 to 30 years
Officer Scale-II: 21 to 32 years
Officer Scale-III: 21 to 40 years
Government rules on age relaxation still apply, as usual.
A bachelor's degree is the baseline for most posts. But if you've got a background in agriculture, IT, management, law, economics, or accountancy, that could work in your favour for Officer roles. Local language knowledge matters too; don't overlook that.
It really comes down to where you are in your career:
Fresh graduates: Office Assistant (Clerk) or Officer Scale-I are solid entry points
Aiming for officer-track roles: Officer Scale-I makes sense
Already experienced: Officer Scale-II and III are the better bet
Don't just chase the post with the most openings. Match it to what you're actually qualified for, and where you want your career to go.
The IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026 offers a great chance for candidates to secure a government job in the banking sector. With a large number of vacancies and multiple posts available, applicants should carefully review the details and apply on time to make the most of this opportunity.
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