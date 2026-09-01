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IBPS RRB 2026 recruitment begins: Check 12000+ vacancies, dates, eligibility and how to apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS RRB 2026 notification for over 12000 vacancies across Clerk and Officer posts. The application process is open from September 1 to 21, with prelims expected in November/December 2026.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 04:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
IBPS RRB 2026 recruitment begins: Check 12000+ vacancies, dates, eligibility and how to apply
Image Credit: IBPS RRB 2026 notification

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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IBPS RRB 2026 recruitment begins: Check 12000+ vacancies, dates, eligibility and how to apply
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