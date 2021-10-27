IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Interview call letters released, check last date, eligibility at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview letter for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs X) for Recruitment of Group “A” – (Probationary Officer) Officers (Scale-I, II & III). Those who have qualified for the interview round can visit the IBPS official site - ibps.in - and download their call letter for safekeeping.

Candidates can download their interview call letters from the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection’s ( IBPS) website between October 26 and November 25 this year.

Here's how one can download interview call letter for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021:

- Go to Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS) website - ibps.in .

- Click on ‘Click here to Download Interview Call letter for CRP RRBs-X-Officers Scale II,II and III’

- Select your scale by clicking on the notification

- Choose your preferred language and fill in your credentials.

- You are dome. Download and save the interview call letter for future.

Here are the direct links for interview call letters for Scale 1, Scale 2 and Scale 3. Click on each for the form.

