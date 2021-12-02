IIT Bombay student gets Rs 2.05 crore job offer from Uber

Trust IITs to produce the best of innovators, and multinational companies also believe so. As a result, every year they keep receiving job offers with such high pay packages that are only a dream of other seekers in the market, at least in the beginning.

This year, one IIT Bombay student has hit a jackpot with a job offer worth Rs 2.05 crore per year from Uber. Another student of IIT Guwahati has been offered nearly Rs 2 crore per year.

These offers are significantly higher from the last year. For example, the highest package given to any IIT Bombay student in 2020 was Rs 1.54 crore. This shows how the markets have started getting stabilised after a tumultuous 2020 when the coronavirus and worldwide lockdowns impacted all businesses.

Not only this, as per reports 11 IIT Roorkee students have been offered jobs worth more than Rs 1 core per annum.

The IITs have all the reasons to smile and be confident about these high-value offers because their alumni are ascending in ranks all over the world with Twitter’s new CEO Parag Agrawal being the latest. And mind you, these offers are from the first day of job placements across IITs, so you never know what future has in store for these bright students.

