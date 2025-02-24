India GDS Recruitment 2025: Apply For More Than 20,000 Vacancies At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

India GDS Recruitment 2025: The Indian Postal Department has started accepting online applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). There are 21,413 vacancies available across 23 postal circles in India. The positions include Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. Candidates who have completed Class 10 can apply online at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The application process is open from February 10 to March 3, 2025, and corrections can be made between March 6 and March 8, 2025.

The vacancies are available in several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. Uttar Pradesh has the most vacancies, followed by Tamil Nadu.

India GDS Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

Candidates who have passed Class 10 from a recognized board can apply for this recruitment. The age limit is 18 to 40 years as of March 3, 2025, with age relaxation for reserved categories. No exam will be held; selection will be based on a system-generated merit list.

India GDS Jobs 2025: Selection Process

The selection process will be based on merit, with no examination required. The merit list will be created using Class 10 marks and released in multiple rounds. Approximately 7 to 8 merit lists will be published on the official website.

India Post Vacancies 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Click on the India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 application link on the homepage.

Fill out the application form with the required details.

Upload the necessary documents and complete the payment process.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates can apply for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 between February 10 and March 3, 2025. The correction window will be available from March 6 to March 8, 2025. General category candidates must pay a fee of Rs 100, while SC/ST, female, transwomen, and PwD candidates are exempted from the fee.