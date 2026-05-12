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NewsJobs CareerIndia Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 OUT: Here's how to download scorecard at indiapost.gov.in
INDIA POST GDS 3RD MERIT LIST 2026

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 OUT: Here's how to download scorecard at indiapost.gov.in

The India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 has been released on the official website, and candidates can now download the scorecard and check their selection status. Shortlisted applicants must prepare for the next stage, which includes document verification.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 02:15 PM IST|Source:
  • India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 has been officially announced by the Department of Posts.
  • The official link has been activated on 11th May 2026, and if you applied for a Gramin Dak Sevak post, now is the time to check your selection status.
  • The merit list PDFs are available to download directly from the official websites.
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India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 OUT: Here's how to download scorecard at indiapost.gov.inIndia Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 has been officially announced by the Department of Posts. The official link has been activated on 11th May 2026 and if you applied for a Gramin Dak Sevak post, now is the time to check your selection status. The merit list PDFs are available to download directly from the official websites.

Also Read: Union Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification out; Check eligibility, salary and last date

About India Post GDS Result 2026

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The merit list has been published for candidates who applied under Schedule I, January 2026 recruitment cycle. This is the 3rd supplementary merit list, which includes shortlisted candidates for further selection stages.

Important Details of GDS 3rd Merit List 2026

Detail Information
Recruiting Body Department of Posts, India Post
Post Name Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) — BPM, ABPM
Result Type 3rd Supplementary Merit List
Release Date 11 May 2026
Total Vacancies 28,636
Selection Process Merit (10th Marks) → Document Verification → Final Appointment
Official Websites indiapost.gov.in / indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

How to Download the GDS 3rd Merit List 2026

Here's what to do:-

1. Go to the official website: indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement

2. Look for "Shortlisted Candidates – Schedule I (January 2026)" or "Supplementary List III" and click on it

3. Select your state or postal circle

4. Download the PDF

5. Use Ctrl + F to search your Registration Number within the document

Also Read: RRB ALP recruitment 2026 notification released for 11,127 posts; check age limit, eligibility, fee and more

Details mentioned in the merit list

The document contains the names and registration numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage. Selection for GDS posts is based on 10th standard marks. There's no written exam. If you're on this list, you've cleared the merit-based cut, and you're now heading into Document Verification.

What Happens Next?

Document Verification is the immediate next step. Candidates whose names are in the merit list need to get their documents in order and be ready for the DV process. Only after successful verification will the final appointment letters come from India Post. So being on the merit list is important but it is not the end of the road.

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About the Author
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Samta Pahuja

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