India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 OUT: Here's how to download scorecard at indiapost.gov.in

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 has been officially announced by the Department of Posts. The official link has been activated on 11th May 2026 and if you applied for a Gramin Dak Sevak post, now is the time to check your selection status. The merit list PDFs are available to download directly from the official websites.

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About India Post GDS Result 2026

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The merit list has been published for candidates who applied under Schedule I, January 2026 recruitment cycle. This is the 3rd supplementary merit list, which includes shortlisted candidates for further selection stages.

Important Details of GDS 3rd Merit List 2026

Detail Information Recruiting Body Department of Posts, India Post Post Name Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) — BPM, ABPM Result Type 3rd Supplementary Merit List Release Date 11 May 2026 Total Vacancies 28,636 Selection Process Merit (10th Marks) → Document Verification → Final Appointment Official Websites indiapost.gov.in / indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

How to Download the GDS 3rd Merit List 2026

Here's what to do:-

1. Go to the official website: indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement

2. Look for "Shortlisted Candidates – Schedule I (January 2026)" or "Supplementary List III" and click on it

3. Select your state or postal circle

4. Download the PDF

5. Use Ctrl + F to search your Registration Number within the document

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Details mentioned in the merit list

The document contains the names and registration numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage. Selection for GDS posts is based on 10th standard marks. There's no written exam. If you're on this list, you've cleared the merit-based cut, and you're now heading into Document Verification.

What Happens Next?

Document Verification is the immediate next step. Candidates whose names are in the merit list need to get their documents in order and be ready for the DV process. Only after successful verification will the final appointment letters come from India Post. So being on the merit list is important but it is not the end of the road.