India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 OUT: Here's how to download scorecard at indiapost.gov.in
The India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 has been released on the official website, and candidates can now download the scorecard and check their selection status. Shortlisted applicants must prepare for the next stage, which includes document verification.
- India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 has been officially announced by the Department of Posts.
- The official link has been activated on 11th May 2026, and if you applied for a Gramin Dak Sevak post, now is the time to check your selection status.
- The merit list PDFs are available to download directly from the official websites.
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India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 has been officially announced by the Department of Posts. The official link has been activated on 11th May 2026 and if you applied for a Gramin Dak Sevak post, now is the time to check your selection status. The merit list PDFs are available to download directly from the official websites.
Also Read: Union Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification out; Check eligibility, salary and last date
About India Post GDS Result 2026
The merit list has been published for candidates who applied under Schedule I, January 2026 recruitment cycle. This is the 3rd supplementary merit list, which includes shortlisted candidates for further selection stages.
Important Details of GDS 3rd Merit List 2026
|Detail
|Information
|Recruiting Body
|Department of Posts, India Post
|Post Name
|Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) — BPM, ABPM
|Result Type
|3rd Supplementary Merit List
|Release Date
|11 May 2026
|Total Vacancies
|28,636
|Selection Process
|Merit (10th Marks) → Document Verification → Final Appointment
|Official Websites
|indiapost.gov.in / indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
How to Download the GDS 3rd Merit List 2026
Here's what to do:-
1. Go to the official website: indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement
2. Look for "Shortlisted Candidates – Schedule I (January 2026)" or "Supplementary List III" and click on it
3. Select your state or postal circle
4. Download the PDF
5. Use Ctrl + F to search your Registration Number within the document
Also Read: RRB ALP recruitment 2026 notification released for 11,127 posts; check age limit, eligibility, fee and more
Details mentioned in the merit list
The document contains the names and registration numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage. Selection for GDS posts is based on 10th standard marks. There's no written exam. If you're on this list, you've cleared the merit-based cut, and you're now heading into Document Verification.
What Happens Next?
Document Verification is the immediate next step. Candidates whose names are in the merit list need to get their documents in order and be ready for the DV process. Only after successful verification will the final appointment letters come from India Post. So being on the merit list is important but it is not the end of the road.
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