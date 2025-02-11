India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Over 21,000 Posts At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Check Eligibility, Other Details

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: India Post has announced recruitment for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts for 2025, offering 21,413 vacancies across various states. The positions include Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. Candidates can apply online at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in until March 3, 2025. The recruitment covers states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. Uttar Pradesh has the most vacancies, followed by Tamil Nadu.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

Candidates applying for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 must be between 18 and 40 years old. They should have passed Class 10 with qualifying marks in Mathematics and English from a recognized board. Additionally, they must know the local language up to Class 10 and possess basic computer skills.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Selection for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 will be based on a system-generated merit list, with no written exam. The merit list will consider Class 10 marks, calculated as a percentage up to four decimal places. Shortlisted candidates must undergo document verification, and a basic medical fitness test may be conducted if needed.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Steps to register here

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on the 'Register' tab and fill in your name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number.

Log in using your credentials and enter your personal, educational, and contact information.

Upload scanned copies of your photo, signature, and education certificates.

Make the payment online.

Save a copy of your application for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 100. However, female candidates, those from SC/ST categories, persons with disabilities (PwD), and transwomen are exempted from paying the fee. The results will be declared once the recruitment process is finished. They will be released as merit lists, with 7 to 8 lists expected to be prepared and uploaded on the official website. Separate merit lists will be created for each region.