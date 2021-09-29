India Post Recruitment: Various vacancies announced at www.appost.in, check details here

New Delhi: The India Post has released a notification on its official website at www.appost.in for the direct recruitment of meritorious sportspersons to postal assistant/sorting assistant, postman and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in the Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle.

India Post Recruitment: Number of vacancies

India Post has announced as many as 46 vacancies of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman, and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

India Post Recruitment: Age limit

Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant and Postman: Candidates need to be between 18-27. Age relaxation is there for SC, ST and OBC candidates.

MTS staff: Candidates need to be between 18-25. Age relaxation is there for SC, ST and OBC candidates.

India Post Recruitment: Scale of pay

Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant: Rs 25,550 to Rs 81,000 in Level 4

Postman: Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 in Level 3

MTS staff: Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900 in Level 1

India Post Recruitment: How to apply

Eligible candidates need to post the duly filled application form along with the self-attested copies of all the relevant documents to the following address:

The Assistant Director (Recruitment)

O/o the chief Postmaster General

Uttar Pradesh Circle

Lucknow – 226001

India Post Recruitment: Last date

Interested candidates can apply till November 5, 2021.