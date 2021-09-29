हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Post Recruitment

India Post Recruitment: Various vacancies announced at www.appost.in, check details here

The India Post has released a notification on its official website.

India Post Recruitment: Various vacancies announced at www.appost.in, check details here

New Delhi: The India Post has released a notification on its official website at www.appost.in for the direct recruitment of meritorious sportspersons to postal assistant/sorting assistant, postman and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in the Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle.

India Post Recruitment: Number of vacancies 

India Post has announced as many as 46 vacancies of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman, and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

India Post Recruitment: Age limit

Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant and Postman: Candidates need to be between 18-27. Age relaxation is there for SC, ST and OBC candidates.

MTS staff: Candidates need to be between 18-25. Age relaxation is there for SC, ST and OBC candidates.

India Post Recruitment: Scale of pay

Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant: Rs 25,550 to Rs 81,000 in Level 4

Postman: Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 in Level 3

MTS staff: Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900 in Level 1

India Post Recruitment: How to apply

Eligible candidates need to post the duly filled application form along with the self-attested copies of all the relevant documents to the following address:

The Assistant Director (Recruitment)
O/o the chief Postmaster General
Uttar Pradesh Circle
Lucknow – 226001

India Post Recruitment: Last date

Interested candidates can apply till November 5, 2021.

Click here to check the official India Post Recruitment 2021

 

ALSO CHECK | Post Office Scheme: Now deposit Rs 50,000 and get Rs 3300 pension; check details here

 

ALSO CHECK | Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies announced across India, salary up to Rs 1,05,000, check details

 

ALSO CHECK | Oil India Limited Recruitment: Several Grade C, Grade B and Grade A vacancies announced, check details here

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India Post RecruitmentIndia PostJobs
Next
Story

Oil India Limited (OIL) Recruitment: Several Grade C, Grade B and Grade A vacancies announced at www.oil-india.com, check details here

Must Watch

PT5M38S

CM Channi to hold press conference after Cabinet meeting