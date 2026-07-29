/Indian Army JAG 2026: Applications open for law graduates; Check eligibility, age limit and last date

The Indian Army has opened applications for the JAG Entry Scheme 2026 a good opportunity for law graduates who want to serve the country while building something real in the legal field. Interested candidates can apply online before the last date.
The Army's inviting applications for the Short Service Commission (SSC) Judge Advocate General (JAG) Entry Scheme, 125th Course. Eligible candidates can apply through the official Join Indian Army website. The last date to submit the application form is August 17, 2026.
This one's for unmarried law graduates, male or female looking to join as legal officers in the Indian Army.
Here's what's required:
An LLB degree with at least 55% marks from a recognised university
Having appeared for CLAT PG 2026 (held back in December 2025)
The age of applicants should be between 21 and 27 years as on January 1, 2027.
CLAT PG 2026 scores decide who gets shortlisted first. From there, it's the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, followed by a medical examination.
Final selection isn't just about one thing; it comes down to overall performance, medical fitness, and how many vacancies are actually available.
Judge Advocate General (JAG) officers act as legal experts in the Indian Army. They handle legal matters, advise senior officers, manage court-martial cases, and deal with issues related to military law, discipline, and administration.
Candidates can apply online through the official Join Indian Army website. Before applying, they should carefully check all eligibility criteria mentioned in the official notification.
It is advised to complete the application process before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. Candidates should also keep checking the official website for updates regarding the SSB interview and further stages.
Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2026 is a great opportunity for law graduates to serve the nation and build a respected career. Interested candidates should apply on time and prepare well for the selection process to increase their chances of success.
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