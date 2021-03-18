हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Candidates with Science in Class 12 can apply, JEE Main compulsory - Check details

Candidates who have studied science (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) in Class 12th, can apply for job vacancies in the Indian Army. Vacancy for 46th (TES-46) course of its technical entry scheme was recently announced. 

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Candidates with Science in Class 12 can apply, JEE Main compulsory - Check details
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: Candidates who have studied science (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) in Class 12th, can apply for job vacancies in the Indian Army. Vacancy for 46th (TES-46) course of its technical entry scheme was recently announced. 

The number of vacancies has not yet been released. After a training course, the candidates will be commissioned in the Army. The salary for these jobs range from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 per month.

Indian Army TES 2021: When and how to apply 

Short notification of this vacancy has been issued for the Indian Army Technical Entry 2021 which will begin in May-June 2021. You have to apply through website joinindianarmy.nic.in. There is no application fees for the vacancy.

Indian Army TES 2021: Now JEE Main compulsory

From this job post, the candidates must have passed JEE Main. Apart from this, it is also necessary to have at least 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Maths in Class 12.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be at least 16 years 6 months and maximum 19 years 6 months. Age will be calculated till January 1, 2021.

The selection for the Indian Army TES is done on the basis of shortlisting applications, SSB interview and medical examination.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian ArmyIndian Army vacanyIndian Army TES 2021
Next
Story

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Final results declared on sbi.co.in, list of selected candidates here

Must Watch

PT10M22S

Wrestler Ritika Phogat commits suicide after losing wrestling match