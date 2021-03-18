Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Candidates with Science in Class 12 can apply, JEE Main compulsory - Check details

New Delhi: Candidates who have studied science (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) in Class 12th, can apply for job vacancies in the Indian Army. Vacancy for 46th (TES-46) course of its technical entry scheme was recently announced.

The number of vacancies has not yet been released. After a training course, the candidates will be commissioned in the Army. The salary for these jobs range from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 per month.

Indian Army TES 2021: When and how to apply

Short notification of this vacancy has been issued for the Indian Army Technical Entry 2021 which will begin in May-June 2021. You have to apply through website joinindianarmy.nic.in. There is no application fees for the vacancy.

Indian Army TES 2021: Now JEE Main compulsory

From this job post, the candidates must have passed JEE Main. Apart from this, it is also necessary to have at least 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Maths in Class 12.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be at least 16 years 6 months and maximum 19 years 6 months. Age will be calculated till January 1, 2021.

The selection for the Indian Army TES is done on the basis of shortlisting applications, SSB interview and medical examination.