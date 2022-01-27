हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Army

Indian Army Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, details here

The Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male and unmarried female Law graduates for grant of Short Service Commission in the Army for Judge Advocate General Branch. Indian Army has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates. 

Indian Army Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, details here
Representational Image

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male and unmarried female Law graduates for grant of Short Service Commission in the Army for Judge Advocate General Branch. Indian Army has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates. 

The officer will be on probation for a period of six months from the date he/she receives his/her commission, the notification released on the official website said. 

"If he/she is reported on within the probationary period as unsuitable to retain his/her commission, his/her services may be terminated any time whether before or after the expiry of the probationary period," the notification read.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the Indian Army- joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

  • Men - 06
  • Women - 03

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Candidates should have a minimum of 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). They should also be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State. The candidate should be from a College/University recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates should be between 21 to 27 years as on July 1, 2022.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates need to apply ONLINE at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Last date

Candidates need to apply by February 17 (3 PM).

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Check official notification

