Indian Army Recruitment: Hurry up! Apply for various vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Candidates looking to work with the Indian Army need to hurry up as the last date to apply for various vacancies is approaching.

As per a notification released on the Indian Army's official website (joinindianarmy.nic.in), applications have been invited from unmarried male and unmarried female Law graduates for grant of Short Service Commission in Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch.

The officers will be on probation for a period of six months from the date they receive their commission.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

Men - 06

Women - 03

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

A candidate needs to have a minimum of 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). He/she should also be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State and should be from a College/University recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Between 21 to 27 years (As on July 1, 2022)

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply ONLINE on the official website at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply is February 17 (3 PM).

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

Live TV