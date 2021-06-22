Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Admit cards released for exams to fill up 2500 vacancies, here’s how to download

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has released admit cards for the exams to recruit 2500 candidates for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) posts.

The navy invited online applications from unmarried male candidates for enrolment as sailors for AA and SSR for approximately 500 and 2000 vacancies respectively in the August 2021 batch.

The vacancies will be earmarked in a state-wise manner. For the total of 2500 vacancies, approximately 10000 candidates will be called for written examination and Physical Fitness Test (PFT). The cut-off marks for appearing in the written examination may vary from state to state.

How to download admit cards for Indian Navy Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Candidate Login’ button

Step 3: Select your state and enter the captcha

Step 4: Login to the portal using email id and password

Step 5: Download the admit card for the upcoming exam using the link provided

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout to be taken to the examination venue

Method of selection:

Written Test:

(a) The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi and English) and objective type.

(b) The question paper will comprise of four sections i.e. English, Science, Mathematics and General Knowledge.

(c) The standard of the question paper will be that of 10+2 level.

(d) Duration of examination will be one hour.

(e) All candidates appearing for written examination would be subjected to PFT on the same day.

Physical Fitness Test (PFT):

PFT will consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squats and 10 push-ups.

