Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Jobs Career
  • /Indian Navy SSC Officer recruitment 2026 out for 275 posts: Salary up to Rs 1.2 Lakh; Check eligibility, selection process, and key details here

Indian Navy SSC Officer recruitment 2026 out for 275 posts: Salary up to Rs 1.2 Lakh; Check eligibility, selection process, and key details here

The Indian Navy has released the SSC Officer Recruitment 2026 notification for 275 vacancies for the June 2027 course. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website before July 27, 2026.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 12:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Indian Navy SSC Officer recruitment 2026 out for 275 posts: Salary up to Rs 1.2 Lakh; Check eligibility, selection process, and key details here
Image Credit: Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Govt may ask airlines to cut surcharges as fuel prices ease
mobility12 min ago
2
alka yagnik14 min ago
3
Kolkata14 min ago
4
Auto news22 min ago
5
Technology news26 min ago