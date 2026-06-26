/Indian Navy SSC Officer recruitment 2026 out for 275 posts: Salary up to Rs 1.2 Lakh; Check eligibility, selection process, and key details here

The Indian Navy has released the SSC Officer Recruitment 2026 notification for 275 vacancies. This is a great opportunity for candidates who want to serve the nation as officers in the defence sector.
These posts are under the Short Service Commission, specifically for the June 2027 course referred to as AT 27. Both unmarried men and women are eligible to apply. Selected candidates will join the Indian Navy as commissioned officers after completing their training.
Most branches require a BE or B.Tech degree with a minimum of 60% marks. Some branches accept postgraduate qualifications instead. Final-year students can apply too, the condition is that degree completion proof must be submitted before training begins. Candidates must be unmarried and meet the required age and nationality criteria.
Candidates can apply online by following these steps:
Visit the official website: joinindiannavy.gov.in
Click on the "Apply Online" link
Register with your email ID and mobile number
Fill in your personal and educational details carefully
Upload your photo, signature, and relevant certificates
Review everything before submitting changes, as after submission, changes aren't possible
Download your application form once submitted and keep it safe
It starts with shortlisting based on academic performance. Shortlisted candidates then appear for the SSB Interview. Clear that, and a medical examination follows. Final selection is based on a merit list drawn from all stages combined.
The starting salary is approximately ₹1,20,000 per month, inclusive of allowances and other benefits. It's a competitive package for a role that also comes with prestige and long-term career growth within the Navy.
This recruitment doesn't come around often. Go through the eligibility criteria carefully, get your documents in order, and complete the application well before the deadline closes. One careless error in the form can cost you the opportunity, so take the time to check everything twice before you hit submit.
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