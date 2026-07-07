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  • /Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 750 posts; Check eligibility and important dates

Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 750 posts; Check eligibility and important dates

Indian Overseas Bank has announced Apprentice Recruitment 2026 for 750 posts, and eligible candidates can apply online before July 20. Applicants must meet the eligibility criteria and prepare for the online exam scheduled on August 2, 2026.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 750 posts; Check eligibility and important dates
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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