/Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 750 posts; Check eligibility and important dates

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has released a notification for Apprentice Recruitment 2026. A total of 750 vacancies are available, and interested candidates can apply online through the official website. This is a great opportunity for graduates looking to start their career in the banking sector.
Last date to apply: July 20, 2026
Last date to pay application fee: July 22, 2026
Online exam date: August 2, 2026
Don't wait till the last minute. Get the application in early and skip the stress.
Want to apply for the Apprentice post? Here's what you need:
A graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university
Your result will be declared on or before July 31, 2026
Minimum age: 20 years
Maximum age: 28 years (as of July 1, 2026)
For General and EWS candidates specifically, that means a date of birth falling between July 1, 1998, and July 1, 2006 — both dates included. Age relaxation applies too, per government rules.
Three stages decide who gets through:
Online examination
Local language test (if required)
Personal interaction (if the bank decides to conduct one)
The online exam itself runs 100 questions for 100 marks, covering:
General/Financial Awareness
General English
Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning
Computer or Subject Knowledge
After that, it's merit and reservation rules that determine the final selection.
SC/ST/PwBD: ₹236
GEN/OBC/EWS (Female): ₹708
GEN/OBC/EWS (Male): ₹944
Follow these simple steps:
1. Visit the official website: iob.bank.in
2. Click on the recruitment section on the homepage
3. Select "IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2026"
4. Register yourself with the required details
5. Fill out the application form
6. Pay the application fee online
7. Submit the form and download a copy
8. Save this copy for future use
For fresh graduates looking to break into banking, IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2026 offers a real shot. Check the eligibility criteria carefully, and don't drag your feet on applying. And once you're in, prepare properly for that exam. It's what'll actually tip the odds in your favour.
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