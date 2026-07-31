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ISRO Apprentice recruitment 2026 out now: Check last date, vacancies, eligibility and key details here

Indian Space Research Organisation has released the ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification for 410 vacancies at URSC Bengaluru, with applications open till August 29. Eligible candidates can apply through the NATS portal, and selection will be based on academic merit followed by document verification.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 11:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
ISRO Apprentice recruitment 2026 out now: Check last date, vacancies, eligibility and key details here
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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