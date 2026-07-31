/ISRO Apprentice recruitment 2026 out now: Check last date, vacancies, eligibility and key details here

ISRO has opened applications for Apprentice Recruitment 2026, a great chance for anyone hoping to begin their career there. This round covers apprentice posts at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru. Applications go through the NATS portal, online, and the deadline's firm: August 29, 2026.
410 apprentice vacancies, total, spread across this drive. Graduates, diploma holders, and commerce students are all eligible, and there is more than just experience. Selected candidates get a monthly stipend throughout training.
Three categories make up the vacancies:
Graduate Apprentice: 220 posts — Rs 12,300 per month
Technician Apprentice: 120 posts — Rs 10,900 per month
Commercial Apprentice: 70 posts — Rs 10,900 per month
Here's the process, step by step:
Visit the official NATS portal at nats.education.gov.in
Complete registration
Log in with your credentials
Search "URSC ISRO" under apprenticeship opportunities
Pick the relevant apprentice post.
Fill in the required details.
Upload the necessary documents.
Submit, then download the confirmation page.
ISRO builds a shortlist based on marks from candidates' qualifying degree or diploma.
From there, shortlisted candidates get called in for document verification; no travel allowance is provided for that.
Once verification wraps up, ISRO will release the final merit list, based on academic performance.
This is a genuinely solid opportunity for hands-on experience with one of India's top space organisations. Apply before the deadline, and double-check every detail before submitting. Keep tabs on official notifications, and get your documents ready ahead of time so nothing derails you at the last minute.
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