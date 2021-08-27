ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply for Group C posts, check eligibility, vacancy details and more here

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police has invited applications for recruitment for Constable posts. The registration process will be concluded on September 2, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of ITBP: itbpolice.nic.in.

The registration has begun on July 5, 2021, to fill up 65 posts in ITBP. The vacancies open are - Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial posts of Constable (General Duty) in Group 'C'. The initial hiring will be done on a contractual basis which can then be made permanent in ITBP against Sports Quota.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Only players who have participated or won a medal (s) in the levels of competition from January 2019 to September 2021 are eligible to apply for these posts.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

The application fee of Rs 100/- has to be paid by male candidates belonging to Un-reserved (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of ITBP: recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Step 2: Fill in the required details in the application form.

Step 3: the certificate or documents for sports disciple online.

Step 4: Pay the required fees and click on submit

Step 5: Download the application form and keep a printout for future reference.

