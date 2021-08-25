JEECUP releases UP JEE Admit Card 2021: Get direct link, follow steps to download

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released admit cards or hall tickets for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021. The registered candidates can now access their hall tickets by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the exam will have to download the admit card, it is essential for students to bring their hall ticket to the exam hall for verification purposes.

To download the admit card, applicants need to key in their registration number and date of birth.

JEECUP UPJEE Admit card: Follow these steps to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: As the new page opens, login using credentials like the application number, date of birth

Step 4: The JEE Main Session 4 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Here's the direct link to download the JEECUP UPJEE admit card

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 26, 27, 31 August, and 1, 2 September. Over seven lakh candidates have registered themselves for the fourth session of JEE Main 2021 examination.

Candidates who clear the exam will get admission in all the state-based aided and private polytechnic institutions, affiliated with Technical Education Council, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. This year the entrance exams will be conducted through online mode.