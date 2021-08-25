हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JEE Main Session 4

JEECUP releases UP JEE Admit Card 2021: Get direct link, follow steps to download

Candidates appearing for the exam will have to download the admit card, it is essential for students to bring their hall ticket to the exam hall for verification purposes.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released admit cards or hall tickets for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021. The registered candidates can now access their hall tickets by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the exam will have to download the admit card, it is essential for students to bring their hall ticket to the exam hall for verification purposes.

To download the admit card, applicants need to key in their registration number and date of birth.

JEECUP UPJEE Admit card: Follow these steps to download the hall ticket 

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the admit card link
Step 3: As the new page opens, login using credentials like the application number, date of birth
Step 4: The JEE Main Session 4 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Here's the direct link to download the JEECUP UPJEE admit card 

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 26, 27, 31 August, and 1, 2 September. Over seven lakh candidates have registered themselves for the fourth session of JEE Main 2021 examination.
Candidates who clear the exam will get admission in all the state-based aided and private polytechnic institutions, affiliated with Technical Education Council, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. This year the entrance exams will be conducted through online mode.

 

