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JKSSB Class IV recruitment 2026 out for 2863 posts; Check eligibility and process

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has released the Class IV Recruitment 2026 notification for 2863 posts, including MTS and Sanitation Worker.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 02:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 02:49 PM IST
JKSSB Class IV recruitment 2026 out for 2863 posts; Check eligibility and process
Image Credit: JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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