/JKSSB Class IV recruitment 2026 out for 2863 posts; Check eligibility and process

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has put out the Class IV Recruitment 2026 notification, and it's a solid one for anyone chasing a government job in J&K. Thousands of vacancies, spread across multiple departments this is worth paying attention to if you're eligible.
JKSSB released the official notification on September 1, 2026, covering Class-IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts. In total, 2,863 vacancies are up for grabs, split across UT Cadre, Divisional Cadre, and District Cadre in various departments throughout Jammu and Kashmir.
Applications open on October 5, 2026. You'll have until November 3 to get everything submitted. Make sure it's all done through the official website; within that window, no exceptions are mentioned.
Recruiting Board: JKSSB
Advertisement No.: 09 of 2026
Total Posts: 2863
Posts: Class-IV (MTS), Sanitation Worker
Job Location: Jammu and Kashmir
Application Mode: Online
Application Start Date: October 5, 2026
Last Date: November 3, 2026
Selection Process: Written Exam
Educational qualifications differ by post:
Class-IV (MTS): 10th pass (Matriculation)
Sanitation Worker: 8th pass
Whatever qualification you hold, it needs to come from a recognised board or institution; that part's non-negotiable.
Age limit sits between 18 and 40 years. But there's relaxation built in:
OM: 40 years
SC/ST/OBC/EWS: 43 years
PwBD: 42 years
Ex-Servicemen: 48 years
Eligible casual workers get an additional 5 years on top of that
You'll need a valid Jammu & Kashmir domicile certificate. No way around this one either.
Head to jkssb.nic.in
Click the recruitment link (Advt. No. 09 of 2026)
Register with your email and mobile number
Fill in your personal and educational details
Upload a photo and signature
Pick your post and department
Pay the application fee
Submit, then print the form for your records
All 2,863 posts are spread across departments: Public Works (R&B), Estates Department, Transport Department, and Cultural Department, among others, split across different cadres.
It comes down to a written exam with objective-type questions and MCQs. Heads up, there's negative marking here, so every wrong answer costs you 1/4 mark. Worth keeping in mind before you start guessing.
Candidates with disabilities can get extra time and scribe support, per the usual rules. As for exam dates and centres, those haven't been announced yet; keep checking the official website for updates.
JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 is a genuine opportunity if you're after a government job in Jammu and Kashmir. Just don't sit on it; check your eligibility carefully, and get your application in before the window closes.
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