Job Alert! UPSC invites application for various posts in ministries, offer good pay scale

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification announcing several vacancies at the Ministry of Finance, Health and Family Welfare, Home Affairs, Department of Electrical Engineering.

The commission has announced a total of 34 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website - which is upsc.gov.in, latest by December 31. Selected candidates will get a pay scale as per the recommendation of the seventh pay commission.

Shortlisted candidates will be given a date on which to appear for the interview. They will be required to carry along with them a printout of his/her online application along with other documents.

Name of the posts:

Assistant Legal Adviser (Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance): 2 posts

Medical Physicist (Safdarjung Hospital, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare): 4 posts

Public Prosecutor (National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs): 10 posts

Department of Electrical Engineering: 18

Educational qualification required for UPSC Recruitment 2020-21:

Assistant legal advisor:

Candidates need to hold a degree in law from a recognized university or institute and three years experience at a bar dealing with criminal or fiscal laws. Or, a master degree in law from a recognized university or institute and one year experience at bar dealing with criminal laws or fiscal laws.

Medical Physicist:

Candidates should have a Post-Graduate degree in Physics from a recognised university plus Post M.Sc. Diploma in Radiological or Medical Physics from a recognised university and internship of minimum of twelve months in a recognised and well equipped Radiation Therapy Department.

Public Prosecutor:

Candidates are required to hold a degree in law from a recognised university with a minimum 7 years of experience as an advocate in conducting crimincal cases.

Assistant Engineer (Electrical):

Candidates are required to hold a degree in electrical engineering from a recognised university with a year of experience in the relevant field.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website www.upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the link of the post you want to apply for

Step 3: Go through all the details and follow all the instructions given

It is to be noted that candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 25.

Here’s the direct link to apply

