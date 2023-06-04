Joint CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Out On csirnet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets Here

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December, 2022 – June, 2023. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exams can now download their UGC NET Admit cards for December 2022 and June 2023 cycles from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can download their CSIR UGC NET Admit Cards 2023 from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Steps To Download CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads "JOINT CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 Examination (Admit Card)"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your application number and DOB

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button and your CSIR UGC NET Admit Card will appear in the screen

Step 5: Download the UGC NET 2023 Admit Card and take a print out for exam day

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the JOINT CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 Examination for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from June 6 to June 8 for various subjects.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam Date