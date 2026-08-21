/Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: District-wise notification out for 900 posts; Check important details here

The Department of School Education, Karnataka, has released the district-wise notifications for the 2026 teacher recruitment drive. This recruitment drive aims to fill 900 General Kannada Teacher posts in government primary schools. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website after checking the district-wise notification.
The Karnataka government has announced a major recruitment drive for 900 General Kannada Teacher posts in primary schools. Selected candidates will be appointed to teach students from Class 1 to Class 5 in government schools across different districts.
Before applying, though, candidates need to check two things: whether they meet the qualification requirements, and whether they've cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test.
The exact conditions are in the official district-wise notification, so that's the first place to look. Here's what's required:
Required Qualifications:
At least 50% marks in PUC or an equivalent qualification
One of these teaching qualifications:
D.El.Ed (2-year Diploma in Elementary Education)
B.El.Ed (4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education)
Diploma in Education (Special Education), where applicable
A qualifying score in KARTET or CTET, depending on the notification's rules
Don't skip the district-wise notification, though that's where the detailed eligibility rules, vacancy numbers, and conditions actually live.
The application process, step by step:
Go to schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in
Open the district-wise recruitment notification
Select your educational district
Click the online application link
Fill in your details carefully
Upload the required documents
Pay the application fee, if it applies
Submit the form
Download a copy and keep it for later
Take your time filling this out. Match everything to what's mentioned in the official notification.
For anyone hoping to teach in a government primary school, this recruitment drive is a solid opportunity. 900 vacancies is no small number. The advice here's simple, though: check your district-wise notification, and don't wait until the deadline's almost gone to apply through the official portal.
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