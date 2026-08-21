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Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: District-wise notification out for 900 posts; Check important details here

Karnataka has released district-wise notifications for 900 General Kannada Teacher posts in government primary schools. Eligible candidates can apply online after checking qualifications and TET requirements on the official website.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: District-wise notification out for 900 posts; Check important details here
Image Credit: Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: District-wise notification out for 900 posts; Check important details here
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