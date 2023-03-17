KVS Answer Key 2023 Out On kvsangathan.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Here

KVS Answer Key 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) released KVS Direct Recruitment Answer Key 2023 today, March 17. Candidates who appeared for the direct recruitment competitive exams for the post of Librarian, ASO, SSA, Steno-II, JSA, and PRT (Re-Exam) examination can download the KVS Answer Key 2023 from the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in.

Here's How To Download KVS Answer Key 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website- kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “Link to view/challenge answer keys for JSA/SSA/ASO/Steno/Librarian/PRT(re-exam)”

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as roll number and date of birth, Your KVS Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the solutions released by the KVS can challenge the answer key till March 20, 2023. “The prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question challenged will be required to be submitted through Credit/Debit Card by 20/03/2023 (upto 11.59 p.m.). The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card,” KVS in an official notification said.