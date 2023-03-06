KVS Answer Key 2023 Released for PRT, PGT, TGT And Others On kvsangathan.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Here

KVS Answer Key 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the KVS Recruitment 2023 answer key along with the candidates' OMR sheets. Candidates who appeared for exams for KVS PGT, TGT, PRT and various other posts can now check and download their respective answer keys and OMR sheets from the official website- kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS Recruitment Exam 2023 was held for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT), Assistant Engineer (AE), Finance Officer (FO) and Hindi Translator. Candidates can download KVS answer key 2023 from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct links provided below

KVS Answer Key Link and KVS Response Sheet has been also provided in this article. The candidates can download Kendriya Vidyalaya Answer Key from the link given below. They can also download attempted question papers available in their login.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KVS - kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "The link to view/challenge answer keys of PGT, TGT, PRT, AE, FO and Hindi Translator."

Step 3: Now in the newly opened tab, entre your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Now download KVS PRT Answer Key, KVS PGT Answer Key, KVS TGT Answer Key, KVS FO Answer Key, KVS AE Answer Key and KVS HT Answer Key

KVS PRT Answer Key Download Link 2023

KVS PGT Answer Key Download Link 2023

KVS TGT Answer Key Download Link 2023

KVS AE Answer Key Download Link 2023

KVS FO Answer Key Download Link 2023

KVS Hindi Translator Answer Key Download Link 2023

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer in the KVS Answer Key 2023 can raise objections by paying a prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question challenged through a Credit/Debit Card. The refund (if any) will be transferred in case of correct objections online only and to the concerned credit/debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card.