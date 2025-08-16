LIC AAO, AE Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 841 Posts At licindia.in- Check Application Fee, Eligibility And Other Details Here
LIC AAO, AE Recruitment 2025: Through this recruitment drive, LIC aims to fill a total of 841 vacancies, details below.
LIC AAO, AE Recruitment 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has opened applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) and Assistant Engineer (AE). Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, licindia.in. The registration process commenced on August 16. Through this recruitment drive, LIC aims to fill a total of 841 vacancies. Candidates interested in applying can complete the process until September 8.
LIC AAO, AE Recruitment 2025: Number of vacancies
Assistant Engineer (AE): 81 vacancies
Assistant Administrative Officer (Specialist): 410 vacancies
Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist): 350 vacancies
LIC AAO, AE Vacancies 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Applicants should be at least 21 years old (completed) and not more than 30 years of age as on August 1, 2025. In addition, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution in India. For complete details regarding age criteria and educational qualifications specific to each post, candidates are advised to carefully go through the official LIC notification.
LIC AAO, AE Jobs 2025: Application fees
SC/ST/Divyang candidates: Rs 85 (inclusive of GST and transaction charges).
All other categories: Rs 700 (plus applicable GST and transaction charges).
LIC AAO, AE Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here
Step 1: Visit the official website licindia.in.
Step 2: Navigate to the Careers section and click on Recruitment of AAO (Generalist/Specialist/Assistant Engineer) 2025.
Step 3: Complete the online application form and upload the necessary documents.
Step 4: Pay the prescribed application fee.
Step 5: Download and keep a copy of the submitted form for future reference.
LIC AAO, AE Recruitment 2025: Selection process
The selection procedure for LIC Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) involves three stages – a Preliminary Examination, followed by the Main Examination, an Interview, and finally a pre-recruitment medical test. It is important to note that the marks scored in the Preliminary Exam (Phase I) will not be counted while preparing the final merit list.
