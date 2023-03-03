LIC ADO Admit Card 2023: Prelims Exam Hall Ticket Releasing Tomorrow On licindia.in, Here's How To Download

ADO Admit Card 2023 Date: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is expected to release the LIC ADO Admit Cards on March 4, 2023. The corporation will release the Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) Prelims exam hall ticket on its official website- licindia.in. Candidates who have applied for the LIC ADO Exam 2023 can follow the simple steps given below to download the LIC ADO Hall Ticket once it is available on the official website of LIC.

Here's how to download LIC ADO Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC- licindia.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officer 22-23"

Step 3: Now, click on LIC ADO Admit Card 2023 Link

Step 4: Etre your credentials like, ‘Registration Number/Roll Number and D.O.B./Password’.

Step 5: Click on submit and your LIC ADO Prelims Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download LIC ADO Admit Card 2023 and take a printout.

LIC ADO Prelims 2023 Exam Date

The corporation will conduct the LIC ADO Prelims Exam 2023 on 12 March 2023 (Sunday) for a total of 9294 vacancies for the post of ADO (Apprentice Development Officer). The candidates are required to carry the printout of their admit card in order to appear for the exam.