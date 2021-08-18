LIC recruitment 2021: Admit Card for prelim exams released, check how to download and other details

LIC AAO Admit Card 2021: The Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC Recruitment exam for the post of Assistant Engineers (AE) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist will take place on August 28, 2021 the admit card for the same has been released. The LIC announced to fill in 218 positions the latest exam date for its recruitment for the positions of Assistant Engineers (AE) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) is August 28.

Applicants need to clear a test to be selected for the LIC AAO vacancy and the AAO and AE prelims exam hall ticket can be downloaded online. Candidates can download LIC AAO Admit Card, LIC AE Admit Card, and LIC AA Admit Card 2021 from the official website Life Insurance Corporation of India at licindia.in.

LIC recruitment 2021: Steps to Download LIC Admit Card 2021:

* Visit the official website at licindia.in

* Go to the 'Career' Section at the homepage

* Click on 'Recruitment of Asst Engineers/ AA/ AAO (Specialist) - 2020'

* Click on 'Download Call Letter'

* Enter Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)

* Download LIC Call Letter.

LIC recruitment 2021: Exam format

The interested candidates will have to appear for the LIC AE, AAO preliminary exam which will consist of multiple-choice questions-based (MCQs).

The MCQs will have 100 questions which will be available in both Hindi and English and the duration will be one hour One has to score a minimum of 18 marks in reasoning, 10 in English and 18 in quantitative aptitude

Candidates will get 20 minutes for each section

Candidates that clear the preliminary exam will be called to give the main exam for which the date will be announced later on the main website.

LIC recruitment 2021: Main Exam format

The main exam usually consists of both MCQs and descriptive type questions which will be 300 marks in total

The ones who clear all the exams including the interview, document verification and a medical test will be hired.

Hired candidates will receive a salary of Rs 57,000 per month with additional reimbursement of allowances including insurance, medi-claim LTC, gratuity, etc.

The exams were scheduled to take place on April 4, 2020, but was postponed due to the sudden hit of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

