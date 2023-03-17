topStoriesenglish2584791
MP TET Answer Key 2023 Out On esb.mp.gov.in, Direct Link To Download HS TET Varg 1 Answer Key Here

MP TET 2023 Answer Key is now available on the official website - esb.mp.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the answer key.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 07:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

MP TET Answer Key 2023: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the MP TET Answer Key 2023. Candidates who appeared for the MP TET Exam 2023 can now download the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key from the official website- esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can download the MP TET Answer Key following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's How To Download MP TET Answer Key 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, Online Question/Answer Objection - High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023
Step 3: Entre your details like Roll Number and TAC Code 
Step 4: MP TET Answer Key 2023 will appear on the screen, download and save the same for future reference. 
Step 5: Candidates who are not satisfied with the solutions provided in the MP TET 2023 Answer Key can raise objections

MP TET Answer Key 2023 Direct Link

Candidates should note that they can raise their objections regarding the answer key in online mode through the official website. You will have to pay Rs. 50 for each question for which you are raising your objections. The last date to raise objections in online mode through the official website is 16 March 2023. 

 

