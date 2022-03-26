MPSC 2019 Group B PSI result declared on mpsc.gov.in, check merit list and other details here

New Delhi: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the final result and merit list of the 2019 Group-B Police Sub Inspector exam. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the merit list at the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The candidates need to note that the MPSC PSI result merit list contains the individual name, roll number, category, score and other details of the shortlisted candidates. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has also declared the recommendation list along with the cut-offs.

According to the result notice issued by the commission, a total of 494 candidates have been shortlisted, against the recruitment drive which was conducted under the 2019 Maharashtra Subordinate Services, Non-Gazetted, Group-B exam for 496 posts of PSI.

