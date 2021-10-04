NIACL AO admit card 2021 for Phase 1 exam released at newindia.co.in, here's how to download

New Delhi: The New India Assurance Company Limited on Monday (October 4, 2021) announced the NIACL AO admit cards 2021 for Phase 1 exam on its official website at newindia.co.in.

Here's how to download NIACL AO admit card 2021 for Phase 1 exam:

1. Visit the official website at newindia.co.in.

2. Click on the 'recruitment' option shown on the top of the homepage.

3. Click on the "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CALL-LETTER FOR PHASE-I (PRELIMINARY) EXAM" option.

4. On the login page, enter the Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB (dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the call letter.

Candidates can download their call letters till October 16.

This is to be noted that the 100 marks online examination will comprise 100 objective type multiple-choice questions. While 30 questions of 30 marks will be of English Language, 35 questions of 35 marks will be of Reasoning Ability and 35 questions of 35 marks will be of Quantitative Aptitude.



