NTPC

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Specialist (Solar) post, check last date and other details

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC.  

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Specialist (Solar) post, check last date and other details
Representational Image

New Delhi: NTPC, which is India's largest power utility, has started inviting applications for the "Specialist (Solar)" post. The NTPC is looking for an experienced professional for its "Solar PV" area on a fixed term basis.

Check all the details below:

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Number of posts:

01

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Qualification:

Interested applicant needs to have a degree in Engineering (in any discipline) with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. NTPC has said that it will prefer candidates with an MTech degree. Candidates with hands on experience with engineering and solar-related software, good oral/verbal communication and proficiency in a foreign language would also be preferred.

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit:

A candidate should not be more than 56 years of age.

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Last Date:

The last date to apply is September 17, 2021.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC at ntpccareers.net.

Click here to check the official notification

