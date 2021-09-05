NTPC Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Specialist (Solar) post, check last date and other details

New Delhi: NTPC, which is India's largest power utility, has started inviting applications for the "Specialist (Solar)" post. The NTPC is looking for an experienced professional for its "Solar PV" area on a fixed term basis.
Check all the details below:
NTPC Recruitment 2021 Number of posts:
01
NTPC Recruitment 2021 Qualification:
Interested applicant needs to have a degree in Engineering (in any discipline) with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. NTPC has said that it will prefer candidates with an MTech degree. Candidates with hands on experience with engineering and solar-related software, good oral/verbal communication and proficiency in a foreign language would also be preferred.
NTPC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit:
A candidate should not be more than 56 years of age.
NTPC Recruitment 2021 Last Date:
The last date to apply is September 17, 2021.
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC at ntpccareers.net.
Click here to check the official notification