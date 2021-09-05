NTPC Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Specialist (Solar) post, check last date and other details

New Delhi: NTPC, which is India's largest power utility, has started inviting applications for the "Specialist (Solar)" post. The NTPC is looking for an experienced professional for its "Solar PV" area on a fixed term basis.

Check all the details below:

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Number of posts:

01

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Qualification:

Interested applicant needs to have a degree in Engineering (in any discipline) with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. NTPC has said that it will prefer candidates with an MTech degree. Candidates with hands on experience with engineering and solar-related software, good oral/verbal communication and proficiency in a foreign language would also be preferred.

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit:

A candidate should not be more than 56 years of age.

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Last Date:

The last date to apply is September 17, 2021.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC at ntpccareers.net.

Click here to check the official notification

Live TV