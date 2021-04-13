PNB Recruitment 2021: Interview for Manager position starts, detailed scheduled released on pnbindia.in

New Delhi: The Punjab National Bank has released the interview schedule of candidates who were shortlisted for the post of Manager (Security).

The interviews will be conducted from April 13 to April 17, 2021. A total of 168 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.

The detailed interview schedule is available on pnbindia.in. Here is the Direct Link to the official notification released by PNB.

The interviews will start at 9 am on each of the five days. Candidates have been allotted the slots.

The interviews will be conducted at the bank’s corporate office located in Dwarka, New Delhi.

Interview call letters have been despatched through speed post and copy of the call letter has been sent by e-mail of the candidates.

Also Read: NTPC Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for Executive, Specialist positions ends soon, salary up to Rs 71,000

Live TV