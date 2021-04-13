हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PNB Recruitment 2021: Interview for Manager position starts, detailed scheduled released on pnbindia.in

The interviews will be conducted from April 13 to April 17, 2021. A total of 168 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.

PNB Recruitment 2021: Interview for Manager position starts, detailed scheduled released on pnbindia.in
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Punjab National Bank has released the interview schedule of candidates who were shortlisted for the post of Manager (Security).

The interviews will be conducted from April 13 to April 17, 2021. A total of 168 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.

The detailed interview schedule is available on pnbindia.in. Here is the Direct Link to the official notification released by PNB.

The interviews will start at 9 am on each of the five days. Candidates have been allotted the slots.

The interviews will be conducted at the bank’s corporate office located in Dwarka, New Delhi.

Interview call letters have been despatched through speed post and copy of the call letter has been sent by e-mail of the candidates.

