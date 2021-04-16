PNB Sweeper Recruitment 2021: No educational qualification required, last date for sending application is April 17

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has started the recruitment for the post of Sweeper in the subordinate cadre for Thiruvananthpuram circle. The last date to apply for this recruitment is Saturday (April 17).

Candidates can go through this notification to know more details including qualification, age limit, selection and others in this article. Candidates can go to the official website pnbindia.in/ in order to apply for the post.

PNB Sweeper Recruitment 2021:

Vacancy Detail-

Trivandrum - 6 Posts

Pathanamthitta - 4 Posts

Kollam - 5 Posts

Kottayam - 4 Posts

Idukki - 2 Posts

Alleppey - 2 Posts

The candidates are not required to complete Class 10. There is no minimum qualification and even illiterates are eligible for the appointment as PTS.

The candidates applying for the post are required to be of a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 24 years of age. It is to note that there is no age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per the government norms.

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode. The applications will be submitted to the Deputy Circle Head, HRD Department, Punjab National Bank, Circle Office Trivandrum, Vyshanvi Tower, by Pass Road Ambalathara, Thiruvananthapuram - 695026 superscribing Recruitment of Part-Time Sweepers - 2020-21 on the envelope in Bold Letters.

It is to note that the last date to apply for the recruitment is Saturday (April 17) and candidates must hurry up.