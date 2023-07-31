Punjab SSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Out On sssb.punjab.gov.in, Direct Link To Download Here

Punjab SSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023: Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab has released the admit card for exam for the post of clerk. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the PSSSB Clerk Exam 2023 can now check and download the hall tickets from the official wesbite -sssb.punjab.gov.in, following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's How To Download PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSSB - sssb.punjab.gov.in



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Click here to download Admit Card/ Roll No for Exam Dated 06/08/2023 for the post of Clerk under Advertisement No. 15/2022”

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit and your PSSSB clerk admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.

Punjab SSSB Clerk Exam 2023 Date

The PSSSB clerk examination is scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 6. Earlier, the PSSSB clerk examination was scheduled to be held on July 15. However, the examination was cancelled due to continuous rain in the state.