/Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: North Central Railway invites applications for 1853 posts; Check full details here

North Central Railway has announced a new recruitment drive for Apprentice posts, offering a great opportunity for candidates looking to start their career in the railway sector. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website. A total of 1853 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.
Applications opened on July 8, 2026, and the window stays open until August 7, 2026. That's a full month, but don't wait till the end; register early and skip the last-minute scramble.
To apply for these posts, candidates must meet the following requirements:
A Class 10 (SSC/Matriculation) pass, or equivalent, with at least 50% marks from a recognised board
An ITI certificate in the relevant trade, issued by NCVT/SCVT and recognised by the Government of India
General candidates: ₹100
SC/ST/PwBD and female candidates: no fee at all
Payment happens online, as part of the application process
Candidates will be selected based on a merit list. This list will be prepared by taking the average marks of Class 10 and ITI, giving equal importance to both.
Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification. The number of candidates called will be up to 1.5 times the number of vacancies.
The final merit list will be prepared based on unit, trade, and category, in descending order of marks.
Candidates can follow these simple steps:
1. Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell, Prayagraj (rrcpryj.org)
2. Click on the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 link
3. Register and fill out the application form
4. Upload required documents
5. Pay the application fee (if applicable)
6. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference
This recruitment drive by North Central Railway is a valuable opportunity for candidates with ITI qualifications to gain training and experience. Interested applicants should make sure they meet the eligibility criteria and apply before the deadline to secure their chance.
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