topStoriesenglish2585270
NewsJobs Career
RAJSTHAN SET 2023

Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023 To be Released Soon On ggtu.ac.in, Here's How To Download

Rajasthan SET 2023 Admit Card will be soon available on the official website - ggtu.ac.in, scroll down to check important details and latest updates.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 10:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023 To be Released Soon On ggtu.ac.in, Here's How To Download

Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023: The Guru Govind Tribal University in Banswara will soon release the Rajasthan SET Exam Admit Card 2023. The University is scheduled to conduct the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) on March 26, 2023, and the hall tickets for the same are expected to be issued shortly on the official website- ggtu.ac.in.

Candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan SET 2023 exams will be able to download the Rajastna SET Hall Ticket from the official website following the simple steps given.

Here's How to Download Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - ggtu.ac.in.

Step 2:  On the homepage, click on the SET 2023 tab

Step 3: Click on the link that reads "Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023"

Rajasthan SET 2023: Important Official Notification

Step 4:  In the newly opened tab, entre your credentials like registration number, mobile number and DOB

Step 5:  Rajasthan SET Hall Ticket 2023 will appear on your screen, check it and download

Step 6:  Take a printout of the Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

Rajasthan SET 2023 Exam Date

The Guru Govind Tribal is all set to conduct the Rajasthan SET 2023 exam on March 26, 2023, at various centers across the state for a total of 29 subjects. Rajasthan SET is a qualifying exam for candidates who wish to become assistant professors in various colleges and universities in Rajasthan. The direct link for the Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023 will be provided here as soon as it is released on the official website. Meanwhile, candidates can check their district of exam centre for the Rajasthan SET 2023 through the direct link here.

 

Live Tv

Rajsthan SET 2023Rajsthan SET Admit Card 2023Rajasthan SET Hall Ticketggtu.ac.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle