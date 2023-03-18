Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023 To be Released Soon On ggtu.ac.in, Here's How To Download

Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023: The Guru Govind Tribal University in Banswara will soon release the Rajasthan SET Exam Admit Card 2023. The University is scheduled to conduct the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) on March 26, 2023, and the hall tickets for the same are expected to be issued shortly on the official website- ggtu.ac.in.

Candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan SET 2023 exams will be able to download the Rajastna SET Hall Ticket from the official website following the simple steps given.

Here's How to Download Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - ggtu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SET 2023 tab

Step 3: Click on the link that reads "Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023"

Step 4: In the newly opened tab, entre your credentials like registration number, mobile number and DOB

Step 5: Rajasthan SET Hall Ticket 2023 will appear on your screen, check it and download

Step 6: Take a printout of the Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

Rajasthan SET 2023 Exam Date

The Guru Govind Tribal is all set to conduct the Rajasthan SET 2023 exam on March 26, 2023, at various centers across the state for a total of 29 subjects. Rajasthan SET is a qualifying exam for candidates who wish to become assistant professors in various colleges and universities in Rajasthan. The direct link for the Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023 will be provided here as soon as it is released on the official website. Meanwhile, candidates can check their district of exam centre for the Rajasthan SET 2023 through the direct link here.