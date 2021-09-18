REET 2021: Admit cards released at reetbser21.com, get direct link to download here

New Delhi: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021on Friday (September 17).

Candidates can download REET 2021 admit cards from the official websites of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer: reetbser21.com

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 26 in two shifts. The exam would be held for a duration of 2 hours 30 mins carrying 150 questions.

Direct Link to Download REET 2021 Admit Card

REET 2021: Here’s how to download the Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website: reetbser21.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Print admit card for REET 2021" link available

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and submit

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on your screen, download and take a printout

Earlier, REET 2021 was scheduled for June 20, 2021, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. REET 2021 recruitment drive is conducted to recruit 32000, Grade 3 teacher posts.

