RPSC Assistant Professor 2026 notification: Applications invited for 121 posts; Check eligibility, selection process and salary here

RPSC: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the notification for recruitment to 121 Lecturer (Special Education) posts under the Secondary Education Department.

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Those candidates who are interested and eligible will be able to apply online through the official RPSC website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in within the prescribed application dates.

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The recruitment drive is aimed at filling vacancies in subjects including English, Hindi, History, Political Science, Sociology, and Music. The posts will be filled under the Madhyamik Shiksha Seva Rules 2021.

Eligibility Criteria for Applicants

Candidates applying for the posts must possess a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject from a recognised university.

In addition, applicants should have either a B.Ed. (Special Education) degree or a B.Ed. along with a two-year Diploma in Special Education recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

Applicants must also hold valid provisional or permanent registration with the Rehabilitation Council of India before the examination process.

RPSC age limit

The age limit for candidates is generally between 21 and 40 years, with relaxation applicable for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

RPSC: Selection Process and Exam Pattern

Selection for the Lecturer posts will be conducted through a competitive written examination carrying a total of 450 marks.

The examination will consist of two papers comprising objective-type questions.

Paper I will focus on General Studies topics such as Rajasthan history, current affairs, general science, educational psychology, and Indian polity.

Paper II will cover subject-specific knowledge along with Special Education-related topics. Negative marking will also be applicable in the examination.

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RPSC: Salary and other details

Selected candidates will be appointed under Pay Matrix Level L-12 as per the Rajasthan government rules. Along with the basic salary, candidates will also receive additional allowances and benefits applicable to state government employees.

The online application process is expected to begin in June 2026, and candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying.