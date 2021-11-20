हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RAS Prelims Result 2021

RPSC RAS/ RTS Prelims 2021: Result declared, check official cut off, direct link here

Candidates can check their results on the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RAS/ RTS Prelims 2021: Result declared, check official cut off, direct link here
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission announced the result of RPSC RAS/ RTS Prelims Result 2021. Candidates can check their results on the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Commission has also issued the cut off marks for Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2021 that was held on October 27, 2021.  For female posts the cut off marks is 79.63% while for male posts, the cut off marks are 84.72 %

Check Direct Result Here

RPSC RAS/ RTS Prelims Result 2021: Step-by-step guide to check result

Step 1: Visit the official site of RPSC: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on RPSC RAS/ RTS Prelims Result 2021 link available 

Step 3: A  PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

It is pertinent to note that the results of two candidates with roll numbers – 666816 and 231816 have been withheld following the court order.

Live TV

