RPSC Recruitment 2021: Admit card for Rajasthan police exams released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to download

New Delhi: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the exams to recruit candidates to Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts.

Candidates who had applied for the recruitment exams can download their admit cards from the official website of RPSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exams will be conducted from September 13 to September 15, 2021 in two sessions - from 10 am to 12 pm and again from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Vacancy Details:

Sub Inspector AP (TSP & Non TSP) - 746

Sub Inspector IB (TSP) - 1

Sub Inspector IB (Non TSP) - 63

Platoon Commander (Non TSP) - 38

Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) – 11

RPSC Recruitment 2021 – How to download admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Admit Card' link in the 'Important Links' section

Step 3: Click on Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander exam link

Step 4: Click on the 'Get Admit Card' button

Step 5: Log in to the portal using your credentials

Step 6: Click to download RPSC SI and PC exam admit card

Step 7: Save the admit card and take a printout to be carried to the exam centre

The candidates must note that the recruitment process will be carried out in three phases - written test, physical fitness test and interview/personality test.

