हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RPSC Recruitment 2021

RPSC Recruitment 2021: Admit card for Rajasthan police exams released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to download

The exams will be conducted from September 13 to September 15, 2021 in two sessions - from 10 am to 12 pm and again from 3 pm to 5 pm.

RPSC Recruitment 2021: Admit card for Rajasthan police exams released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to download
Representational Image

New Delhi: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the exams to recruit candidates to Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts.

Candidates who had applied for the recruitment exams can download their admit cards from the official website of RPSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exams will be conducted from September 13 to September 15, 2021 in two sessions - from 10 am to 12 pm and again from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Vacancy Details:

Sub Inspector AP (TSP & Non TSP) - 746

Sub Inspector IB  (TSP) - 1

Sub Inspector IB (Non TSP) - 63

Platoon Commander (Non TSP) - 38

Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) – 11

RPSC Recruitment 2021 – How to download admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Admit Card' link in the 'Important Links' section

Step 3: Click on Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander exam link

Step 4: Click on the 'Get Admit Card' button

Step 5: Log in to the portal using your credentials

Step 6: Click to download RPSC SI and PC exam admit card

Step 7: Save the admit card and take a printout to be carried to the exam centre

The candidates must note that the recruitment process will be carried out in three phases - written test, physical fitness test and interview/personality test.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RPSC Recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021Rajasthan Public Service CommissionPolice jobs
Next
Story

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment: Vacancies available for Specialist Doctors, check details

Must Watch

PT8M49S

US scholar, south Asia expert Christine Fair accuses BBC of gobbling up Pakistani propaganda