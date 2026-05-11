Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3046537https://zeenews.india.com/jobs-career/rrb-alp-recruitment-2026-notification-released-for-11127-posts-check-age-limit-eligibility-fee-and-more-3046537.html
NewsJobs CareerRRB ALP recruitment 2026 notification released for 11,127 posts; check age limit, eligibility, fee and more
RRB ALP 2026

RRB ALP recruitment 2026 notification released for 11,127 posts; check age limit, eligibility, fee and more

RRB ALP notification 2026: The RRB ALP notification 2026 will fill a vacancy of around 11,127 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies across various railway zones in India. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 11, 2026, 05:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RRB ALP recruitment 2026 notification released for 11,127 posts; check age limit, eligibility, fee and moreImage Credit- Gemini

RRB ALP notification 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards have released the short notification for the much-awaited RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Recruitment 2026 under CEN No. 01/2026. The RRB ALP notification 2026 will fill a vacancy of around 11,127 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies across various railway zones in India. 

A detailed RRB ALP notification for zone-wise vacancies, exam syllabus, application fee, reservation details,and medical standards will be released soon on the official website.

Also Read: 10 jobs to disappear by 2030

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

RRB ALP apply online date 2026

The RRB ALP notification 2026 apply online will begin on May 15, 2026. The RRB ALP notification 2026 last date will continue till June 14, 2026. Candidates will have to submit applications through the centralized recruitment portal and select their preferred Railway Recruitment Board during registration.

Candidates must know that the RRB ALP applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted. 

RRB ALP 2026 recruitment - Key Highlights

According to the notification, candidates will be recruited for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) in Level-2 pay scale under the 7th CPC. The initial salary is ₹19,900 per month, along with railway allowances and benefits. 

Recruitment Name: RRB ALP Recruitment 2026

Notification Number: CEN 01/2026

Post Name: Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)

Total Vacancies: 11,127

Application Mode: Online

Application Start Date: May 15, 2026

Last Date to Apply: June 14, 2026

Official Website: rrbapply.gov.in

Also Read: Future-poof careers science students can’t ignore

Where to check official updates

Candidates are advised to follow only official platforms for authentic updates regarding exam dates, admit cards, and recruitment notices:

  • rrbapply.gov.in
  • indianrailways.gov.in

Who can apply for RRB ALP recruitment 2026?

Candidates interested in applying for the ALP post must fulfill the eligibility criteria mentioned in the detailed notification. As per notification released, applicants should possess:

  • 10th pass qualification along with ITI certification, OR
  • Diploma/Degree in Engineering from a recognized institution.

RRB ALP age limit 2026 (As on July 1, 2026)

  • Minimum age required: 18 years
  • Maximum age limit: 30 years

The age of candidates will be calculated as on July 1, 2026. Relaxation in the upper age limit for SC/ST, OBC, Ex-servicemen, PwBD, and other eligible categories will be provided according to Railway rules specified in the detailed CEN No. 01/2026 notification.

RRB ALP selection process 2026

The recruitment process for Assistant Loco Pilot posts is expected to include multiple stages:

  • CBT 1 (Computer-Based Test)
  • CBT 2
  • CBAT/Aptitude Test
  • Document Verification
  • Medical Examination

Only candidates qualifying at each stage will move to the next round of selection.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

urvil patel
CSK's Urvil Patel dedicates historic knock against LSG to his father - WATCH
Iran Strait of Hormuz Closure
‘Nothing but escalation’: Iran responds to deployment of French warships
Bihar Viral Video
Deadly 'jugaad': Bihar locals risk electrocution to charge mobile phones
strongest passport in world
World's 7 Strongest Passports: No US or China at top; Check India's rank
Mother’s Day 2026
Salman Khan drops heartwarming Mother’s Day post
urvil patel
I just wanted to': Urvil Patel reveals his plan after historic knock for CSK
Loktak lake
World’s only floating National Park: Inside Loktak Lake, the Jewel of Manipur
char dham yatra
Uttarakhand: Char Dham bus overturns near Rishikesh, one injured
urvil patel
IPL 2026: Urvil Patel, Jamie Overton help CSK beat LSG by 5 wickets
kerala crime news
Kerala man sentenced to 2 years for stealing solar light batteries