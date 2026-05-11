RRB ALP recruitment 2026 notification released for 11,127 posts; check age limit, eligibility, fee and more

RRB ALP notification 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards have released the short notification for the much-awaited RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Recruitment 2026 under CEN No. 01/2026. The RRB ALP notification 2026 will fill a vacancy of around 11,127 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies across various railway zones in India.

A detailed RRB ALP notification for zone-wise vacancies, exam syllabus, application fee, reservation details,and medical standards will be released soon on the official website.

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RRB ALP apply online date 2026

The RRB ALP notification 2026 apply online will begin on May 15, 2026. The RRB ALP notification 2026 last date will continue till June 14, 2026. Candidates will have to submit applications through the centralized recruitment portal and select their preferred Railway Recruitment Board during registration.

Candidates must know that the RRB ALP applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted.

RRB ALP 2026 recruitment - Key Highlights

According to the notification, candidates will be recruited for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) in Level-2 pay scale under the 7th CPC. The initial salary is ₹19,900 per month, along with railway allowances and benefits.

Recruitment Name: RRB ALP Recruitment 2026

Notification Number: CEN 01/2026

Post Name: Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)

Total Vacancies: 11,127

Application Mode: Online

Application Start Date: May 15, 2026

Last Date to Apply: June 14, 2026

Official Website: rrbapply.gov.in

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Where to check official updates

Candidates are advised to follow only official platforms for authentic updates regarding exam dates, admit cards, and recruitment notices:

rrbapply.gov.in

indianrailways.gov.in

Who can apply for RRB ALP recruitment 2026?

Candidates interested in applying for the ALP post must fulfill the eligibility criteria mentioned in the detailed notification. As per notification released, applicants should possess:

10th pass qualification along with ITI certification, OR

Diploma/Degree in Engineering from a recognized institution.

RRB ALP age limit 2026 (As on July 1, 2026)

Minimum age required: 18 years

Maximum age limit: 30 years

The age of candidates will be calculated as on July 1, 2026. Relaxation in the upper age limit for SC/ST, OBC, Ex-servicemen, PwBD, and other eligible categories will be provided according to Railway rules specified in the detailed CEN No. 01/2026 notification.

RRB ALP selection process 2026

The recruitment process for Assistant Loco Pilot posts is expected to include multiple stages:

CBT 1 (Computer-Based Test)

CBT 2

CBAT/Aptitude Test

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Only candidates qualifying at each stage will move to the next round of selection.