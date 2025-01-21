RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2025: Apply For More Than 32000 Posts At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Eligibility, Fees And Other Details Here

RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have issued the RRB CEN No. 08/2024 recruitment notification on January 21, 2025. This notification is for the recruitment of various Level 1 posts under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix, with a total of 32,438 vacancies. The registration process will begin on January 23, 2025, and the deadline to apply is February 22, 2025. The RRB Group D exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. This recruitment drive includes positions such as Assistant Bridge, Assistant C&W, Assistant Depot (Stores), Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel), Track Maintainer, Cabin Man, Pointsman, and more. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for detailed vacancy information for each post.

RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed Class 10 are eligible to apply for Group D posts.

An ITI diploma is no longer required for Group D applicants. Earlier, candidates applying for technical roles needed both a Class 10 pass certificate and an ITI diploma or NCSC certification from the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT). Without these qualifications, they were not eligible to apply.

RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Opening date of application January 23, 2025 Closing date of application February 22, 2025 Application fee payment after closing date February 23 February 24, 2025 Modification window for corrections February 25 March 6, 2025

RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

As per the detailed notification, the age limit for applicants is between 18 to 36 years as of January 1, 2025.

In a significant move, a one-time age relaxation of 3 years has been granted beyond the prescribed upper age limit for Level-1 posts. This decision aims to provide relief to candidates who may have missed out on Railway recruitment opportunities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official RRB website.

Find the advertisement for CEN No. 8/2024.

Click on 'Apply Online.'

Register by providing an active mobile number and a valid email ID.

After successful registration, fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

Print the confirmation page for future reference.

RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The examination fee for all candidates is Rs 500. A refund of Rs 400 will be processed after deducting applicable bank charges, provided the candidate appears for the CBT exam.

For PwBD, female, transgender, ex-servicemen candidates, and those from SC/ST, minority communities, or economically backward classes (EBC), the examination fee is ₹250. This fee will also be refunded after deducting applicable bank charges when the candidate appears for the CBT exam. Payments must be made online via internet banking, debit/credit cards, UPI, etc.

The selection process includes four stages: Computer-Based Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

The written test will have 100 questions and will last for 90 minutes. There will be negative marking, with 1/3 of the marks being deducted for each incorrect answer.