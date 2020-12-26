हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RRB NTPC Admit card 2020: CBT 1 admit cards released; here's how to download

To download, go to the official websites of RRBs. 

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exams. 

The RRB NTPC exams will be held between December 28, 2020, and January 13, 2021.

The candidates can download the e-call letter by following these steps:

1. Go to the official websites of regional RRBs or visit rrbcdg.gov.in.

2. Click on the link -- CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) - CBT1 First phase - Link for downloading e-call letter.

3. A new 'CANDIDATE LOGIN' window will open. Enter your registration number and user password to view your e-Call Letter and the City Intimation Slip.

4. You can download it and can take a print-out for future reference.

Notably, the 1st Stage CBT will be held in multiple phases in order to ensure adherence to all the COVID-19 guidelines for a large number of eligible candidates. Over 1.25 crore candidates have applied for the same. 

Accordingly, the first phase of the exam is scheduled for over 23 lakh candidates to be held from December 28 to January 13 in various cities all over the country. The remaining eligible candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases and will be intimated accordingly.

For the Candidates who are scheduled in a particular phase, the link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to start of their exam.

Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

This is to be noted that for the candidate who is not scheduled in a Phase, on accessing the LINK for viewing the exam city and date, a message will be displayed -- "Dear Candidate, You are not scheduled in the present phase. Please wait for the intimation from RRBs".

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. 

 

