RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards to release on rrbcdg.gov.in, here's how to download

The admit cards for RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2022 for pay levels 4 and 6 is expected to be out soon on rrbcdg.gov.in. 

Representational image

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release the RRB NTPC admit card 2022 soon. 

As per media reports, the admit cards for RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2022 for pay levels 4 and 6 is expected to be out on May 5. Once released, candidates can download the admit card on rrbcdg.gov.in. 

Candidates can access their admit cards by using their registration number and date of birth to login and download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards.

Steps to download RRB NTPC admit card 2022

1. Visit the RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the admit card link. 

3. Login using  registration number and date of birth.

4. Your RRB NTPC admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference. 

Recently, the Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022 exam city slip for pay levels 4 and 6, following which some candidates took to the social media urging the board to change their exam centres. They claimed that they were allotted centres quite far from their home state.

“Please change the examination center for RRB NTPC CBT 2. This is a humble request to shift the exam center at everyone's home state,” a user wrote on Twitter. 

Another user tweeted, “I Applied for Kolkata RRB For NTPC Exam but they allotted my level 4, cbt 2 exam seat on 10 th may in Muzaffarpur Bihar which is 590 km away from home in a different state. Which is injustice for Aspirants. respect the Students labour (sic).”

The RRB NTPC exam will be conducted on May 9 and 10.

ALSO READGovt exam calendar for May 2022 out! Check dates of SSC CHSL, RRB NTPC, RBI Grade B/Assistant, BPSC, DSSSB exam

