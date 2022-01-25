हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rrb ntpc

RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam dates released; Check official notice here

The 2nd stage CBT will be held in a single phase from February 15 to February 19, 2022, at various exam centres across the country.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam dates released; Check official notice here

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Monday (January 24) released the dates for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022. 

The 2nd stage CBT will be held in a single phase from February 15 to February 19, 2022, at various exam centres across the country.

Each level. i.e Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the 7th CPC will have Separate 2nd Stage CBT. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT. Candidates' roll number for CBT 2 will be the same as that of CBT 1, stated RRB.

Click Here For Official Notice

A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have a different e-call letter for each level/date.

 A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam centre may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip.

Notably, the link for viewing the exam city and dates and downloading of traveling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites by February 3, 2022, and candidates will be able download the call letter 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
rrb ntpcrrb recruitmentRecruitmentGovernment jobs
Next
Story

Indian Army Recruitment: Several vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, know details here

Must Watch

PT12M52S

News 100: Mayawati says, opposition gives protection to mafia