RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam dates released; Check official notice here

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Monday (January 24) released the dates for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022.

The 2nd stage CBT will be held in a single phase from February 15 to February 19, 2022, at various exam centres across the country.

Each level. i.e Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the 7th CPC will have Separate 2nd Stage CBT. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT. Candidates' roll number for CBT 2 will be the same as that of CBT 1, stated RRB.

A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have a different e-call letter for each level/date.

A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam centre may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip.

Notably, the link for viewing the exam city and dates and downloading of traveling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites by February 3, 2022, and candidates will be able download the call letter 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.